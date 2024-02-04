UP Yoddhas made a strong comeback tonight with a commanding 39-23 victory over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Breaking their losing streak, the Yoddhas secured a whopping sixteen-point win, marking their fourth victory of the season. UP Yoddhas displayed their mettle and a warrior spirit as the defenders and collaborated seamlessly to seal the victory for their team. Sumit not only excelled by scoring seven points, the highest in the game, but also earned another High 5 for the season.

Youngsters Gagan Gowda, Mahipal, and Anil Kumar also made significant contributions to their team's success, scoring six, five, and five points, respectively. With four victories and 28 points, UP Yoddhas are currently placed eleventh in the points table.

After winning the toss, UP Yoddhas opted to let U Mumba raid first, successfully pinning down their opponent raider in the very first raid, thus opening the scorecard. Subsequently, Pardeep Narwal was also pinned down, and U Mumba managed to level the scores in the initial minutes of the game.

However, the game then became a neck-and-neck affair, with the scorecard showing 8-7 in favor of the Yoddhas by the 13th minute. By the time, Yoddha Sumit, guarding the left corner for his team, scored three crucial and highest points. Three minutes before the halfway mark, UP Yoddhas took charge, inflicting the first All-out of the night and pulling ahead with the score at 15-11.

Capitalizing on this momentum, the Yoddhas continued to dominate, earning nine points within five minutes while allowing their opponent to score just two points. In the final minutes of the first half, UP Yoddhas displayed their dominance as Sumit, Mahipal, and Gagan Gowda each scored four points. The first half concluded with UP Yoddhas in control, leading 18-11.

UP Yoddhas continued to showcase their brilliance and dominance, with young raider Anil Kumar not only scoring quick raid points but also ensuring that his team maintained a healthy lead since the scorecard was reading 22-16, favoring Yoddhas by six minute of the second half.

Sumit, Mahipal, and Anil were instrumental in thwarting any attempts by their opponents to stage a comeback, culminating in another All-out on U Mumba by the Yoddhas in the tenth minute of the second half.

With the aid of this All-out, UP Yoddhas surged ahead with a crucial eleven-point lead, bringing the score to 29-18 in their favor. The Yoddhas maintained their supremacy throughout the game, extending the lead to sixteen points and securing a commanding 39-23 victory over U Mumba.

Ashu Malik stars for Dabang Delhi in win over Telugu Titans

Later in the day, in front of a packed crowd at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Dabang Delhi K.C. beat the Telugu Titans 44-33 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Ashu Malik’s 20 points and constant danger meant he was the star for the home team on the night.

In a highly competitive first half, each time Dabang Delhi K.C. threatened to surge into the lead, the Titans hit back to draw level. Rather than trading points, the teams traded minutes of dominance for almost the entirety of the first quarter of the game.

With eight minutes of their half left to play, Dabang Delhi K.C. finally opened a gap between them by inflicting an ALLL OUT that took them ahead at 13-8. Within minutes left at the end of the first half, the Titans hit back to reduce the deficit. The home side went into the break leading, albeit weakened in numbers on the mat.

In a sudden turn of events in the early stages of the second half though, Dabang Delhi K.C. hit back with ferocity, Ashu Malik was particularly devastating with his raids. His raid to take out Parvesh Bhainswal and Sandeep Dhull gave them a second ALL OUT to extend into a 27-16 lead.

Malik’s brilliance ensured that Dabang Delhi K.C. snuffed any chance of a Telugu Titans revival three quarters of the way through the game. They closed the game out comfortably and took an 11-point victory despite a late surge in the performance of the Telugu Titans, who managed to improve way too late in the game.