England is the favorite to win the second Test of the five-match series in Vishakapatnam in 2024. This is the first time that England are facing a 399-run chase in the Test.

After a brilliant start, England led the 5-match series 1-0, but the hosts were in danger of surrendering the title after opening bats Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Rehan Ahmed, respectively.

England managed to score 67-1 at stumps after Duckett hit for 28 in Visakhapatnam. Spinner Tom Hartley and Ahmed combined to bowl out India for 255 after Gill's 104 on a day of bowling and fielding brilliance. Veteran pace bowler James Anderson struck early to remove the opener, and India slipped further after a stunning catch by captain Ben Stokes before Gill stabilised the innings.

Anderson backed England to do the job with their attacking "Bazball" style of play, which was on display when they turned a 190-run deficit in the opener to go one up. "The chat last night from the coach was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it," said Anderson.

"It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow. I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70."

