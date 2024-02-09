Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs USA live: India look to break losing streak
Live updates of India’s women’s FIH Pro League clash against USA in Bhubaneswar.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Hockey, FIH Pro League: India look to shake off Paris Olympics disappointment to get season started
Live updates
India vs USA: Savita Punia calls right at the toss and India will start with the possession.
India vs USA: Both the teams are out for the national anthems. It will be the USA followed by India’s. We are moments away from the start.
India vs USA: Coach Janneke Schopman said, “They are a good team, they have qualified for the Olympics. We are looking to play a good four quarters and play a more consistent game overall.”
India vs USA: The last time the two sides faced each other was at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers last month where India were handed a 1-0 defeat. Can they end up on the winning side this time around?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against USA, in the 2023-24 FIH Women’s Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
After three successive losses to start their 2023-24 FIH Pro League home leg campaign against China, Netherlands and Australia, the Indian women’s hockey team will hope for a better show against USA tonight.
The USA too have lost all three matches so far and also enter this tie with pressure. They first suffered a colossal 7-0 defeat by Netherlands in their season opener, followed by a 3-0 loss to the Hockeyroos and then a 3-1 defeat against China in their last game.
Having missed out on the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification last month and as a result, losing five matches in a row, the Janneke Schopman-coached side must deliver. Can Savita Punia and Co finally bring an end to the losing streak tonight?
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
India’s schedule
February 4: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 7: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 9: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 12: Vs China at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 14: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 17: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 18: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
