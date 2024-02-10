Former world No 1 Simona Halep has said that she is confident of overturning the four-year doping ban imposed on her by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

The 32-year-old was suspended from action in September after two separate doping infractions.

On Wednesday, she began her appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, in Switzerland.

At the end of the hearing on Friday, Halep issued a statement saying: “This hearing provided me with the opportunity to present my position and defend my innocence.

“My confidence in the prevalence of the truth remains intact. I look forward to reclaiming my place on the tennis courts.”

She was accompanied by her lawyers during the hearing, which was held behind closed doors at CAS headquarters in Lausanne.

Disclaimer: This article was generated with AI, and overseen by a Scroll journalist.