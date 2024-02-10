Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Spain, live: India leads 1-0 in Q2
Live updates as the Indian men’s hockey team plays Spain in their first match of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League season.
Live updates
End of Q1 – India 1-0 Spain: Not much goal-mouth action in the first 15 minutes, except for the Harmanpreet Singh goal. Spain started strong and have had more of the ball in the opening quarter, but India has been calm in defence, not committing any errors.
Q1 – India 1-0 Spain: Five minutes left in the first quarter. Spain has had greater possession, but India has been comfortable off the ball. The hosts have been disciplined in defence, covering up the gaps and not letting the Spanish create any clear-cut chances. Meanwhile, the hosts still have the lead through that Harmanpreet Singh goal.
Q1 – India 1-0 Spain: GOAL FOR INDIA! In his 199th match, Harmanpreet Singh scores his 150th penalty corner goal. Perfect PC, strong and low, through the legs of Luis Calzado in the Spanish goal.
Q1 – India 0-0 Spain: Hardik Singh charges his way through the Spanish defence and draws a foul. First penalty corner of the match coming up, and Harmanpreet Singh IS on the pitch.
Q1 – India 0-0 Spain: The Spanish have had more of the ball in the first five minutes of play, but no great chance created. The Indians have been calm in defence, keeping the Spanish at bay.
Manpreet Singh is playing in his 350th international match for India
For the first time this season: WE ARE OFF!
The teams are out, and the national anthems are done. Pushback coming up.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s match against Spain in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.
We are coming to the final stretch of preparation for the Paris Olympics, and India coach Craig Fulton has the luxury of having his team compete in eight FIH Pro League matches, at home, over the next fortnight.
This is a good opportunity for the coach to see what adjustments need to be made, what form the player are in and where the team stands.
The home-leg of the Pro League season begins with the match against Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Indian men’s squad for 2023-24 FIH Pro League (India leg)
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar (withdrew), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
India’s schedule
February 10: Vs Spain at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 11: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 15: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 16: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 19: Vs Spain at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 21: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 24: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 25: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema