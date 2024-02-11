Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their first win after four games in the Indian Super League as they registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. First half strikes by Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings ensured three points for the Mariners.

In the 12th minute, the former Chennaiyin FC star Thapa was at the right place at the right time. In a goal-mouth scramble at the end of a corner, Thapa was close at hand to deflect home an attempted clearance to give the hosts the lead.

Later, deep into first half stoppage time, Cummings made a clever run back towards his own goal to find himself unmarked at the end of a Manvir Singh pass from the left flank. Cummings played a first-time side-footed shot past the goalkeeper to double the Kolkata-team’s lead.

Hyderabad FC and their inexperienced unit didn’t have much to do of in the second essay of the game. Joseph Sunny and Amon Lepcha tested their luck in different phases of the half from outside of the 18-yard box. However, none of those shots were troublesome for Vishal Kaith, with only four of their efforts throughout the game landing on target.