The Lucknow Super Giants have signed the services of West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph as a replacement for England’s Mark Wood for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League season.

Joseph, who shot to fame with his match winning spell in the second Test against Australia at Gabba recently, will join the Lucknow based franchise for a price for Rs 3 crore.

Interestingly, Joseph has played just two T20 matches in his career so far. He was a part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team in the 2023 Carribean Premier League.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Joseph’s first stint in the Indian Premier League comes after Wood pulled out of the tournament to manage his workload with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup slated to start in June – just days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

The Lucknow Super Giants had signed Wood ahead of the 2022 season, which marked the team’s debut in the league. He was bought in for Rs 7.50 crore.

Though Wood missed the entire season with an elbow injury, he played four matches in 2023 and picked up 11 wickets for the franchise at an average of 11.82.