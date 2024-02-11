Left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match Test series against India, the England Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

“England and Somerset spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the rest of England Men’s Test tour of India with a left knee injury,” read a release from the governing body for cricket in England.

Leach will directly fly home from Abu Dabhi, where the England team has been staying since the end of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

The 32-year-old Leach will now work with the England and Somerset medical teams for rehabilitation, the release further added.

England have decided against naming any replacement for the spinner, which means the troika of Tom Hartely, Rehan Ahmed, and Sohaib Bashir will lead their spin challenge for the next three matches with assistance from Joe Root.

Leach had earlier injured his knee during the first Test match in Hyderabad, which England won, and subsequently missed the second match.