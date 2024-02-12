Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs China, Live: Savita Punia and Co look for second win of the season
Live updates as the Indian women’s team takes on China in the FIH Pro League 2023-24.
Live updates
Q1 – India 0-0 China: China with an early referral, asking for a backstick in the circle.
Q1 – India 0-0 China: Cagey opening exchanges between the two teams until Neha Goyal came up with a fantastic pass from midfield. From the centre of pitch, she played a reverse-hit forward pass to the right to the speedy Salima Tete. She took a touch to get it under control and marched into the circle before playing a hard shot, but it went straight to Li Xinhuan in the Chinese goal.
AND WE ARE OFF!
The teams are out for the national anthems. Pushback coming up soon.
Not much between the two teams on the head-to-head standings. But China has started to pick up the stats off late – they won two of the last two meetings between the two teams including the Asian Games semi-final.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian women’s hockey team’s match against China in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela.
The Indian team has not had a good start to the season, with three back-to-back losses at the beginning of the campaign. But the hosts did manage to earn their first victory of the season with a 3-1 win against the United States on Friday.
Tonight they take on China, who are currently second in the league table with three wins from four matches.
Live action coming up soon. Stay tuned!
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema