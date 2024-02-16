Indian women’s team blanked Hong Kong 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia for the first time in the history of the competition on Friday.

India, who had upset China on Tuesday to top Group W, capitalised on a favourable quarter-final draw with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu once again leading the charge.

Sindhu, who is returning after a long injury layoff, started strong against Lo Sin Yan Happy but had to regroup herself after a second game hiccup to win 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 to give India the lead.

Sindhu began the match with a bang, winning 11 of the first 12 points and sailed through the opening game. But if she was hoping for an easy outing, Lo had other plans.

The Hong Kong shuttler used her deceptive strokes to trouble her opponent and forced a decider.

In the final game, Sindhu was just too strong for her opponent as she once again started aggressively and never looked in trouble.

The women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa then proved that they were the pair in-form as they got the better of world No 18 combination of Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14 to put India within striking distance of the semi-final spot.

Ashmita Chaliha then wrapped up the quarterfinal encounter with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum Yee.

Assured of a medal and a 2024 Uber Cup spot, India will now face the winner of the other quarter-final between Japan and China.

The Indian men’s team will take on Japan in their quarter-final clash later today.