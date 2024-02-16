Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing third Test against England to attend to a family medical emergency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.

The 37-year-old from Chennai had become only the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, to pick up 500 Test wickets during Day 2 of the match in Rajkot, a few hours after he scored 37 off 89 deliveries with the bat to help India get to a total of 445 in the first innings.

By stumps on Day 2, England had replied with 207/2, with Ashwin’s dismissal of opener Zak Crawley helping him get to the milestone mark.

ALSO READ: Duckett notches ton as Ashwin picks up 500th wicket on Day 2 of Rajkot Test

He is now only the ninth bowler to pick up 500 Test wickets, doing so in 98 matches.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency,” read a statement by the BCCI.

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed.”

Ashwin is now added to the list of absent player for the Indian team in the ongoing five-match series.

The hosts are without the service of talisman Virat Kohli, who will miss the entire series. India are also without the services of the injured KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Due to the absences, the Indian team called up debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel to play in the third Test.