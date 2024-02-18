Badminton Asia Team C’ships, Women’s final, IND vs THA, live: Score updates, stats and reactions
Live updates as the Indian women’s badminton team takes on Thailand for the Asian Team Championships gold medal.
Live updates
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Led by the double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, the Indian women’s team have a shot at history on Sunday in Shah Alam, Malaysia. They can become only the first team from the country to win a Badminton Asia Team Championships gold.
After experimenting with PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa in the second women’s doubles in the semi-final on Saturday, India have today decided to hand debuts to the pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra. The remainder of the lineup remains the same with Sindhu playing the first singles, followed by Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in first doubles. Ashmita Chaliha and the young Anmol Kharb will play the remaining two singles.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton.
For the first time in the history of the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women’s team have reached the final. And they beat the mighty China and top seeds Japan to get to this stage, booking a spot against Thailand for the gold medal match.
The tournament marked the return PV Sindhu, who makes a comeback after an injury layoff. The return has been fruitful, but the youngsters in the team have stepped up as well.
In the semi-final, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand brought India back into the tie after Sindhu lost the opening match. Then Ashmita Chaliha beat former world champion Nozomi Okuhara before 17-year-old Anmol Kharb – in her first senior team outing – completed the triumph.
Can they continue this solid run of form? Stay tuned!
Screenshots courtesy Badminton Asia Team Championships (YouTube) and Tournament Software