Ravichandran Ashwin will make a return to the Indian side in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Sunday.

The veteran Indian spinner, who had earlier pulled out after the end of play on Day 2 due to a family emergency, will be able to contribute to playing action on Day 4.

“Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match,” read the statement from the BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal was called up as a replacement for Ashwin, but only as a fielder. However, Ashwin could be ready to bowl immediately despite having been off the field for the entirety of Day 3.

According to the game's playing conditions, the umpires can waive the requirement for a player to spend as much time back on the field as they spent off it before bowling if their absence was for "wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury".

Day 3 ended with India firmly in control with a lead of 322 courtesy of a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill’s half-century. Mohammed Siraj picked up figures of 4/84 as England were bowled out for 319.

Earlier on Day 2, Ashwin became the second Indian bowler and ninth overall, to pick up 500 Test wickets, when he dismissed Zak Crawley in England’s first innings for 15.

