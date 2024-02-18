Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs USA, Live: Hosts lead 1-0 at half-time through Deepika’s drag-flick
Live updates as the Indian women’s team takes on the United States in Rourkela.
Live updates
End of Q2 – India 1-0 USA: That's it for the first half. Deepika Kumari's drag-flick is all that separates the two teams. Plenty of action still to come in what has been a rather open contest, especially after the 19th minute goal.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: Deepika goes for the drag-flick and she gets a good hold of it. But Kelsey Bing gets a strong foot and sends the ball away.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: India go for a clever variation, arguably over-complicating it a bit. But the shot eventually comes off an American foot and India win another PC.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: India wins another PC.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: The goal by Deepika in the 19th minute has opened up this match. A lot of end-to-end play with both teams creating chances at goal.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: Navneet Kaur goes for the shot. Good save by the US goalkeeper Kelsey Bing. There's a bit of a melee in the circle for the ball involving the US goalkeeper, a defender and Sangita Kumari. Eventually Sangita is flagged for a foul and the chance ends.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: Sangita Kumari wins a PC now. Good stickwork from the Indian that leads to the ball hitting an American foot in the circle.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: And another good save from Savita off an American snapshot.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: Good save from Savita Punia. Saane Caarls plays in a clever pass from the left and Jacqueline Sumfest's deflection is well spotted by the Indian goalkeeper.
Q2 – India 1-0 USA: GOAL FOR INDIA! Deepika Kumari, the budding drag-flicker gets a hold of a solid, low shot that goes past defenders and goalkeeper to hit the bottom right corner of the goal.
Q2 – India 0-0 USA: India win the first PC of the match.
Q2 – India 0-0 USA: Good strong run by Abigail Tamar. Dispossessed an Indian player at the half-mark and then raced up the pitch, dribbling past a few Indian defenders. But Tamar lost her footing right at the end at the what looked like a promising chance goes begging.
Q2 – India 0-0 USA: Good referral by the Americans, the ball did hit Vandana Katariya's foot. No penalty corner for India.
Q2 – India 0-0 USA: India gets a PC early in the second quarter. But it is referred by the Americans, claiming the ball struck an Indian foot.
End of Q1 – India 0-0 USA: That’s it for the first quarter. Not much between the two teams as the game has been stuck in midfield for most of the first 15, although India seems to have held more possession.
Q1 – India 0-0 USA: Clumsy challenge by Jacqueline Sumfest on Nisha, and the Americans are down to 10 players for two minutes. Sumfest is shown a green card.
Q1 – India 0-0 USA: India has started to get more of the ball, but the game has largely stayed in midfield.
Q1 – India 0-0 USA: End to end stuff in the first five minutes of play but neither team has managed to get a clear-cut chance. The few forays into the opposition circle, from either team, has been met with strong defending.
AND WE’RE OFF!
National anthems coming up now. Pushback to follow.
There has rarely been a stalemate between these two teams. Here’s a look at the head-to-head stats.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian women team’s match against the United States at the FIH Pro League in Rourkela.
It has been a long and eventful fortnight for Indian hockey as the women’s team played hosts of the mini-tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Tonight, against the United States, the Indians will end their home leg of the 2023-24 season.
Savita Punia and Co have played seven matches in the mini-tournament, winning against USA in Bhubaneswar and beating Australia on Saturday in Rourkela.
Now they will look to end on a high by doing the double over USA.
Live action coming up. Stay tuned!
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema