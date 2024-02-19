Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction, was ruled out of the tournament, the league’s website announced on Monday.

Gautam had been signed by Gujarat Giants for a record Rs 2 Cr at the auction in December last year after starting with a base price of Rs 10 Lakh.

According to reports from Hindustan Times, the all-rounder from Chandigarh suffered a stress fracture at the end of 2023 and was unable to participate in the Women’s U-23 One Day Trophy. These reports also mentioned doubts of her becoming fit enough to feature in the second season of the WPL that begins on Friday, February 23.

Gujarat have named Mumbai’s Sayali Sathgare as Gautam’s replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 Lakh.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Kanika Ahuja was also ruled out of the tournament with an undisclosed injury. Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Shradda Pokharkar from Maharashtra as Ahuja’s replacement, signing her at a reserve base price of Rs 10 Lakh.