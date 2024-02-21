Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Indian squad ahead of the fourth Test match against England in Ranchi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday night.

Bumrah, who is the leading wicket taker in the series with 17 dismissals against his name at an average of 13.64, was released from the team as a part of his workload management.

“The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times,” a release from BCCI read.

Bumrah was earlier expected to be released from the team before the start of the third Test in Rajkot, but eventually ended up playing.

Similarly, Mohammed Siraj was also rested for the second Test in Visakhapatnam before marking his return in Rajkot.

Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the team ahead of the third Test to allow him to compete in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match, has rejoined the squad ahead of the fourth Test.

KL Rahul ruled out

Meanwhile, middle order batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the fourth Test as well as he is yet to fully recover from a quadriceps injury.

Rahul, who played the first Test match of the series in Hyderabad with scores of 86 and 22, was forced to miss the second and third matches due to the same.

“KL Rahul is ruled out of the fourth Test,” the BCCI statement added. “His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.”

The fourth Test match in Ranchi will be played from February 23 to 27, while the final match of the series will start on March 7 in Dharamsala.