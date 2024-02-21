Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Netherlands, live: Middendorp scores to give NED the lead
Live updates of the Indian men’s team’s FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Hockey, FIH Pro League: Indian men’s team begin Paris Olympics prep in home leg
Live updates
Q2, India 0-1 Netherlands: Brilliant counter pressing from India. The Netherlands had won a free hit at the Indian 23m line. India pushed them all the way back into their own half. Derck de Vilder finds himself trapped near the touchline and goes for a Hail Mary clearance and gives away possession.
Q2, India 0-1 Netherlands: Good dribbling by Mandeep Singh to sashay through the middle. Seve van Ass somehow manages to avoid fouling the Indian as he gets into the circle. It takes a strong tackle from Jonas de Geus to stop the Indian forward.
Q2, India 0-1 Netherlands: India attack through Lalit Kumar but the Indian forward is bundled over by Joep de Mol and the Dutch defender gets a green card. Netherlands down to 10 players for two minutes.
Q2, India 0-1 Netherlands: A lightning-fast counter from the Dutch. Max de Bie runs the length of the pitch avoiding tackles. He enters the circle and switches to his back hand but Sumit puts in a superb tackle to take the ball away.
Q2, India 0-1 Netherlands: PR Sreejesh replaces Pathak in the Indian goal. The Dutch restart the match.
End of Q1, India 0-1 Netherlands: That was the final action of the first quarter. An evenly matched contest so far.
Q1, India 0-1 Netherlands: Sublime stick-work Koen to change directions swiftly and find Rohidas’ foot with a cross and win the first penalty corner of the match. Jip Janssen’s drag-flick is parried away by Pathak. Jorrit Croon gets the ball and from point-blank range, scoops it at goal but Pathak saves it. Nice double save from the Indian goalkeeper.
Q1, India 0-1 Netherlands: Lovely turn from Shamsher to shield the ball from a deep pass. He wins the free hit. Hardik Singh finds Manpreet Singh on the left of the circle with a long aerial ball but the latter cannot trap it. The Dutch attack and Amit Rohidas puts in a well-timed tackle to keep Thierry Brinkman at bay.
Q1, India 0-1 Netherlands: India nearly hit back! Hardik Singh steals the ball high up the pitch and carries it down the right channel. He cuts it back to Harmanpreet who switches to his backhand and shoots. Araijeet Singh Hundal is near the post to try and deflect it at goal but only sends it high.
Q1, India 0-1 Netherlands: The Dutch score from their first attack of the match! The umpire plays advantage after the ball comes off Sumit’s foot in the circle. Koen Bijen scoops it up and shoots from near the goalline. Pathal boots it back into the danger zone. Floris Middendorp runs in and squeezes the ball through the gap between Pathak’s arm and his body. It’s a first international goal for Middendorp.
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: Lars Balk with a loose pass straight to Mandeep Singh. India peg the Dutch in their own third. Jarmanpreet Singh tries to create from the right but his passes are blocked by the Dutch defenders. India do not stop pressing and soon Mandeep goes for goal from an acute angle with a reverse hit which Derk Meijer saves.
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: The Netherlands get us underway. Krishan Pathak starts in the Indian goal as he has done in all of India’s Pro League matches so far.
India vs Netherlands: The two teams step out to a loud reception from the Rourkela crowd. The Dutch and then the Indian national anthems ring out. We’re moments away from live action.
India vs Netherlands, India coach Craig Fulton: It’s not easy playing the No 1 team in the world. It’s nice to challenge them. Tonight’s purpose is to start better, play hard and see how it goes from there.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s match against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela.
India and Spain served up a classic on day one of the Pro League matches in Rourkela with 16 attempts needed in the penalty shootout to decide the winner of the bonus point after their match ended in a 2-2 draw.
It was the second penalty shootout India won in the ongoing round of Pro League matches with the first win coming against the Dutch in Bhubaneswar. This time around, Craig Fulton’s side will be hoping to get an outright win over the reigning Pro League champions.
Live action coming up soon. Stay tuned!
Indian men’s squad for 2023-24 FIH Pro League (India leg)
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar (withdrew), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
India’s schedule
February 10: Won 4-1 vs Spain
February 11: Won 2(4) - 2(2) vs The Netherlands
February 15: lost 6-4 to Australia
February 16: Won 1-0 vs Ireland
February 19: Won 2(8) - (7)2 vs Spain
February 21: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 24: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 25: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema