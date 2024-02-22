The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off with defending champions and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22.

The schedule for the first two weeks of the 2024 season, running from March 22, to April 7 was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday.

During the span of the two-week period, there will be 21 matches spread over 10 cities with a minimum of three and a maximum of five matches played by each side.

The Board has announced the schedule only for the first two weeks considering the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections that will see states likely to begin voting after March.

In the release, the Board stated, “The BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates.”

The first weekend will feature two double headers, beginning with the Punjab Kings hosting the Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders hosting the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening.

On Sunday afternoon, the action will shift to Jaipur, where home team Rajasthan Royals will face the Lucknow Super Giants. Sunday evening will witness the home team Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions and finalists of the last season going head-to-head with five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

The release also stated that Delhi Capitals decided to opt for Visakhapatnam as the home venue for the first two matches.

According to Cricbuzz, it is likely that the decision was made by the franchise to allow the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi to undergo maintenance after the back-to-back 11 matches that will be played out in the Women’s Premier League.

Delhi Capitals will first host the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 31 in the port city and will then face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on Wednesday, April 3.