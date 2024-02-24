Mumbai City FC moved to second in the Indian Super League table, equal on points with first-placed Odisha FC, after they beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Second half substitute Bipin Singh scored both goals for the visitors who now have 31 points from 15 games this season.

Chennaiyin FC however, could have opened the scoring in first half stoppage time. Phurba Lachenpa, the Mumbai City goalkeeper was hopelessly out of position when Farukh Choudhary got possession of the ball at the edge of the box. He played an accurate side-footed effort towards an empty goal, but Akash Mishra got back in time to head away the danger.

In the 53rd minute, Lallianzuala Chhangte sent his spot-kick over the bar.

A speculative cross from the right by Thaer Krouma in the 70th minute made its way to an unmarked Bipin on on the far side. The winger controlled off his chest before playing a flat and low shot into the net.

In the first minute of stoppage time in the second half, Bipin was at it again. Playing on the right wing, he cut inside to get the ball onto his left before playing a shot towards the near post that caught the goalkeeper wrong footed and seal the match for the visitors.