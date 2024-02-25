India’s Pramod Bhagat defended his men’s singles SL3 title as he defeated England’s Daniel Bethell in a hard fought final at the 2024 Para Badminton World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Bhagat came from behind to beat his arch-rival 14-21, 21-15, 21-15 in a contest which lasted an hour and 40 minutes.

The win marked a fourth singles world title for Bhagat, who has previously won the same medal thrice in 2015, 2019, and 2022. He also has a men’s doubles gold at the global championships from the 2013 edition.

The win also saw Bhagat snap a three-match losing streak against Bethell, whom he had defeated to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Earlier in the day, Suhas Yathiraj started India’s gold medal rush as he beat Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia 21-18, 21-18 in straight games to clinch the men’s singles SL4 title.

The 40-year-old Asian Games champion never looked in any trouble as he cruised to the gold medal in just 37 minutes.

Krishna Nagar, competing in the men’s SH6 section, brushed off a stiff challenge from China’s Lin Naili to win his first-ever World Championships gold. He registered a 22-20, 22-20 win in a contest which lasted 29 minutes.

Nagar, who is the reigning Paralympics champion in SH6, had previously won a bronze medal in men’s singles at the World Championships back in 2019.

On the other hand, reigning world champion Manisha Ramadass went down 16-21, 16-21 to Yang Qiu Xia of China in the women’s singles SU5 final to take home the silver medal.

The men’s doubles SU5 pair of Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also won a silver medal after losing 17-21, 18-21 to the pair from Malaysia, whereas the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 pair of Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan also lost 20-22, 17-21 in the final against the pair from Indonesia.

The women’s doubles SH6 pair of Rachana Patel and Nithya Sri also settled for a silver medal after retiring midway from their final against China.