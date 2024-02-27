Days after the Indian women’s coach Janneke Schopman announced her resignation, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman too has put in her papers, allegedly citing unpaid dues and a difficult work environment.

Schopman had termed Norman as one of the two supportive figures as she lashed out at Hockey India alleging discrimination days before her resignation.

Dilip Tirkey, the president of Hockey India, has officially accepted Norman’s resignation.

“I would like to express my gratitude for Elena’s time and dedication,” Tirkey said in a statement released by the federation.

“Not only as the President of Hockey India but also as a former player and avid hockey enthusiast, I want to formally acknowledge and extend my sincere gratitude for her remarkable contributions.”

According to The Tribune, Tirkey tried to persuade Norman to continue at the post she has held since 2011.

“We cannot overlook the challenges she has faced, particularly issues surrounding unpaid dues and increasingly difficult working environment,” wrote Tirkey in an email to the Hockey India board members.

“The decision for her departure is truly disappointing, as I firmly believe that Hockey India is losing a seasoned professional who has played a pivotal role in the growth and elevation of the sport’s professionalism over the past 12 years,” he added.

Under Norman’s tenure as the CEO, the Indian men’s team won an Olympic medal after 41 years during the 2020 Tokyo Games, while the women’s team punched above their weight to finish fourth.

The Indian women’s hockey team had also qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 2016, with Norman at the helm.

Norman also played a vital role as India hosted consecutive Men’s Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 respectively and the 2016 and 2021 Men’s Junior Hockey World Cups.