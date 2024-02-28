The Indian badminton women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the 2024 German Open Super 300 on Tuesday.

Treesa-Gayatri, ranked 23rd in the world, came from behind to beat Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun 18-21, 21-11, 21-13 in a contest which lasted 57 minutes.

The Indians were made to work hard by a lower ranked Hsu-Lin as they conceded the first game after being level at 16-16.

Treesa-Gayatri, however, displayed why they are highly regarded in the top circuit as they completely outplayed their opponents in the next two games to book their spot in the Round of 16.

Sankar Muthusamy enters main draw

On the other hand, the men’s singles shuttler Sankar Muthusamy won his qualification round matches to secure a spot in the main draw.

Muthusamy, ranked 69th in the world, registered a straight forward 21-17, 21-10 win over a lower-ranked local star Kai Schaefer in the qualification round of 16.

The Indian then got the better of Switzerland’s Tobias Kuenzi, who was promoted from reserves, 21-11, 21-18 in the qualification quarter-finals to enter the main draw.

Muthusamy will now face the fifth seeded Brian Yang of Canada in the main draw Round of 32 on Wednesday.