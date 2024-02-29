Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will return to the Indian men’s cricket team ahead of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Thursday.

Bumrah was earlier released ahead of the fourth Test in Ranchi as a part of his workload management. The 30-year-old bowler is the joint highest wicket-taker for India in the series alongside left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja with 17 dismissals each.

Meanwhile middle order batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series. He last played for India during the opening Test in Hyderabad, which England won by 28 runs.

Rahul has since been sidelined with a quadricep tendon injury and his participation in the final Test was subject to his fitness. The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, as per reports, has reached London to consult a specialist for the same.

“The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him [Rahul] and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue,” the statement from BCCI read.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been released from the team. He is expected to join his state team Tamil Nadu for their Ranji Trophy semi-final fixture against Mumbai, which will start on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer, who was dropped from the BCCI central contract on Wednesday, continues to be out of favour. He is also slated to feature in the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Mumbai.

Shami undergoes surgery

Mohammed Shami, who starred for India during the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup last year, successfully underwent surgery on his right heel on Monday.

The pacer played with the injury throughout the World Cup and has been missing in action since.

“He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process,” the BCCI statement added.