India’s campaign at the German Open Super 300 came to an end on Friday after the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the quarter-finals in Mülheim.

The fourth seeds exited the tournament after losing to the sixth-seeded Chinese pair of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min 21-16, 21-14.

The Indian pair started off on a good note and were ahead in the opening exchanges of the first game. Li and Luo grew into the game and won seven of the last eight points to seal the first game.

The Chinese pair took the momentum into the second game racing to a 12-6 lead. Treesa and Gayatri never got a foothold in the game as Li and Luo secured their place in the semi-final.