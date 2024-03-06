The Indian team will begin their campaign in the men’s hockey event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 27 against New Zealand.

The International Hockey Federation announced the schedule for the discipline at the Paris Games on Wednesday. India has been drawn into Pool B with New Zealand, Argentina, Ireland, Australia and defending Olympic champions Belgium.

Though Pool B, on paper, appears to be a tough draw with all three medal-winning teams put in the same group – India won bronze, Australia won silver with Belgium taking the gold – the Indians have a favourable schedule.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co take on New Zealand in their first match on July 27, followed by the game against 2016 champions Argentina on July 29.

The South American team, despite their triumph in Rio, has steadily declined over the years.

India’s third game is against Ireland, on July 30, before the final two matches against group heavyweights Belgium (August 1) and Australia (August 2). The latter two matches will arguably remain the toughest for India in the group stage.

The top four teams in the six-team Pool will make it to the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa and hosts France have been drawn into Pool A.

The Indian women’s team failed to make the Paris cut after falling short at the Olympic qualification event held in Ranchi in January.

India Schedule July 27, 9:00 pm IST – vs New Zealand July 29, 4:15 pm IST – vs Argentina July 30, 4:45 pm IST – vs Ireland August 1, 1:30 pm IST – vs Belgium August 2, 4:45 pm IST – vs Australia