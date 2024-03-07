It’s that time of the Women’s Premier League season again. With the league into its final week, it is time to take out our calculators to try and figure out which of the five teams will finish in the top three and move into the play-offs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s loss to the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday means that all five teams can still make it to the top three.

Ahead of the final seven league stage matches, we take a look at the permutations and combinations going into the play-offs.

WPL 2024 points table Team Played Won Loss Tie/No Result Points Net Run Rate Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 8 1.301 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 3 3 0 6 0.038 Mumbai Indians 5 3 2 0 6 0.018 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 0 4 -0.073 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 2 -1.278 As of March 6

Remaining matches March 7: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz March 9: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals

Remaining fixtures: UP Warriorz (March 8), Royal Challengers Bangalore (March 10), Gujarat Giants (March 13)

The Season 1 runners-up are in pole position to punch their tickets to the WPL final for a second straight season. Meg Lanning’s team will claim the top spot with 14 points if they win all their remaining matches.

Not only are the Capitals playing at home, but they also have a favourable schedule. On Friday, they face the UP Warriorz who will be playing back-to-back matches with no breaks in between. The Capitals also play the final match of the league stage against the Gujarat Giants on March 13, thereby knowing what they need to do to qualify directly for the finals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining fixtures: Delhi Capitals (March 10), Mumbai Indians (March 12)

After a poor first season last year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore finally nailed their combination this time around, and in front of home fans, got their campaign off to a good start winning three of their first five matches.

However, they have managed to make things difficult for themselves after losing to, arguably, the weakest team in the tournament, the Gujarat Giants, on Wednesday.

Bangalore, who have six points, have arguably the toughest fixtures to end the league stage. They face the Capitals before taking on Mumbai Indians in their final fixture. They will also need the UP Warriorz to lose one of their three remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians

Remaining fixtures: UP Warriorz (March 7), Gujarat Giants (March 9), Royal Challengers Bangalore (March 12)

Like the Capitals, Mumbai Indians find themselves in a good position to qualify for the play-offs once again. They are tied with Bangalore at six points but have a game in hand.

The defending champions will be all but assured of a top-three finish if they beat the Warriorz and the Giants in their next two matches. If they lose either of them, it will set up a tasty winner-takes-all clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 12.

UP Warriorz

Remaining fixtures: Mumbai Indians (March 7), Delhi Capitals (March 8), Gujarat Giants (March 11)

The next two days will be pivotal for the Warriorz’s season. Not only are they playing on consecutive days, they are also facing two of the best teams in the WPL in those matches.

Winning either of the two matches should keep the Warriorz in a good position going into their final match against the Giants.

Winning all three matches will take the Warriorz into the play-offs, and even possibly directly into the final. However, should they lose even one match, they will then face an anxious wait as the other four teams play their final matches on March 12 and 13.

Gujarat Giants

Remaining fixtures: Mumbai Indians (March 9), UP Warriorz (March 11), Delhi Capitals (March 13)

Somehow, the Gujarat Giants are still alive in the tournament. But they have a mountain to climb to qualify for the play-offs. They have to beat Mumbai, UP and Delhi in their final three matches and need either Bangalore or Mumbai to lose at least two matches.