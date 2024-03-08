Gujarat Giants all-rounder Harleen Deol has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 Women’s Premier League season due to an injury she sustained earlier in the season. The Giants have named Bharti Fulmali as Deol’s replacement.

Deol injured her left knee while fielding during the Giants’s match against the UP Warriorz on March 1 in Bengaluru. Deol has not featured in any match since.

Fulmali has two T20I caps for India in 2019 and was also in the Trailblazers squad in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Deol is the third Giants player sidelined with injury this season.

Before the season, the Giants lost Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction. Australia’s Lauren Cheatle also withdrew after a skin cancer removal procedure.