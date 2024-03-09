Mumbai City moved to the top of the Indian Super League table after playing out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 tonight.

Spain’s Javier Siverio scored for the hosts in the 60th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised for Mumbai City in the 72nd minute.

Jamshedpur FC were also forced to finish the game with 10 men on the field after Daniel Chima Chukwu was red carded for a stamp on a Mumbai player.

The match started off brightly with both teams making attacking forays into the opposition half.

The deadlock was broken when a slick passing move with the Jamshedpur line-up saw Mohammed Sanan pass forward on the left flank to Muhammed Uvais, who squared the ball across the goal for Siverio to cleverly finish with the outside of his right foot from close range.

Mumbai City bounced back 12 minutes later after Vikram Pratap Singh played forward a pass to Chhangte, who sprinted towards goal before opening his body up and calmly slotting towards the far post.

After 18 games, Mumbai City tops the table with 36 points, one ahead of Odisha FC.