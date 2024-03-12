Rishabh Pant was declared fully fit to participate as a wicket-keeper batter in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday.

Pant, who has been out of action since a life-threatening road accident in December 2022, underwent an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process. It is also expected that he will resume captaincy duties for Delhi Capitals after David Warner had taken over for him last season.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since India’s loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final, has been ruled out of the tournament to recover from a surgery on his right heel in February.

As a result, Gujarat Titans will be missing his services for the entire season.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, will also miss the tournament after he underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon in February.

The BCCI, in its statement, mentioned that Krishna is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon.

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off with defending champions and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22.