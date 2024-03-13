Vikram Pratap Singh scored a hat-trick on Tuesday to help Mumbai City thump NorthEast United 4-1 in the Indian Super League, at the Mumbai Football Arena, to move to the top of the standings.

Yoell van Nieff struck the fourth goal for the hosts while MS Jithin scored an 79th minute consolation for NortheEast United.

Singh became only the sixth Indian to score a hat-trick in the ISL, and the second youngest after Kiyan Nassiri to do so.

The 22-year-old from Chandigarh opened the scoring in the third minute. Van Nieff played a lobbed pass to Singh, who broke away from the defence on the right side of the box. He controlled on his chest before slotting past the onrushing goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh.

Singh doubled his tally in the 10th minute. Bipin Singh went for a powerful long-range effort that crashed off the crossbar. Singh though was well positioned to head home the rebound with the goalkeeper caught off position.

Van Nieff scored the third goal for the hosts through a penalty deep into first half stoppage time.

NorthEast pulled one back in the 79th minute. Gani Nigam played a clever lobbed past forward and Jithin’s first touch took the ball away from Mohammad Nawaz before he slotted into an empty goal.

Singh however, completed his hat-trick a minute later. Lallianzuala Chhangte played a low cross from the right that Singh hit first-time from close range to score.

With the win, Mumbai City is in top spot with 39 points from 19 matches – three points ahead of Mohun Bagan Super Giant who have two games in hand.

NorthEast United FC is now placed ninth in the standings, with 20 points from 19 games and their playoff qualification chances took a big hit. To make matters worse, youngster Parthib Gogoi was sent off with a red card in the added time of the second half.