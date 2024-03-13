Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the top of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings on Wednesday, after finishing with a nine-wicket match haul in his 100th Test match.

Ashwin returned hauls of 4/51 and 5/77 against England as India won by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamshala to complete a 4-1 win in the five-match series.

The ICC press release announced that Ashwin reclaimed the top spot from teammate Jasprit Bumrah who became the first Indian fast bowler to reach the summit last month.

This is Ashwin’s sixth stint at the top of the rankings after he first became No 1 in December 2015.

Player of the Match Kuldeep Yadav, who became the fastest Indian in terms of balls bowled to take 50 Test wickets, has risen 15 places to a career-best 16th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match.

India captain Rohit Sharma (up five places to sixth) and Shubman Gill (up 11 places to a career-best 20th) have also made notable gains in the batters’ section while Player of the Series Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved up two places to eighth after notching a half-century.

Jaiswal aggregated 740 rating points after nine Tests, with only two batters having tallied more after as many matches – Australians Don Bradman (752) and Mike Hussey (741).