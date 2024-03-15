FC Goa climbed to the third spot in the Indian Super League standings with a 2-1 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The Gaurs have gotten to 36 points with their 10th victory in 19 games.

It was not the best of starts for the home side as Bengaluru took the lead within two minutes of kick-off.

Suresh Singh Wangjam spotted Shivaldo Singh’s run and played a good ball over the Goa defence. Singh, who had timed his run brilliantly to beat Goa’s offside trap, was through on goal and shot first-time at goal. Dheeraj Singh was able to slow the shot down but not enough to prevent it from rolling over the line.

Shivaldo had the chance to double the lead three minutes later but could not keep his volley at the far post on target.

FC Goa began gaining a grip over the game gradually. Noah Sadaoui barged into the Bengaluru box and bashed the ball onto the side netting in the 18th minute.

The home side finally drew level in the 20th minute. Boris Singh shot at goal from the edge of the box following a corner. His shot bounced off Carlos Martinez and onto Odei Onaindia before rolling into goal. Bengaluru unsuccessfully appealed for an offside but the replays showed that both Martinez and Onaindia were onside.

Goa were handed a numerical advantage barely two minutes into the second half when Wangjam was shown the red card for kicking out at Boris Singh.

Martinez had opportunity to give Goa the lead but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made an excellent one-handed save to deny Martinez from point-blank range.

The home side made use of the advantage and upped the ante. Bengaluru defended resolutely but Goa finally broke through in the 81st minute. Borja Herrera curled in a cross to Boris on the left side of Gurpreet. The Bengaluru custodian tried to come for the cross but was stuck in no-man’s land as Boris slid in to tap the ball home and secure three points for his team.