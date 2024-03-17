The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh, on Sunday, set a new Indian national record in men’s 10,000m in California.

Clocking 27:41.81s to complete the race, Singh finished second in his heat at The TEN track meet in the United States.

In the process, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh bettered a 16-year-old national record held by his coach Surendra Singh by over 20 seconds.

Surendra had set the previous national record in 2008, clocking 28:02.89s.

Despite the national record, Singh’s effort was not enough to earn a quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics – the direct qualification standard for which stands at 27:00:00s.

The other Indian in the heat Kartik Kumar finished ninth with a timing of 28:01.90s, which is also better than the previous national record in men’s 10,000m.

Later, steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable, who was completing in the same event, did not finish his race. He pulled out in the 15th lap around the 6,000m mark.

In the women’s 10,000m Parul Chaudhary finished 20th with a timing of 32:02.08s and also missed the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification mark.