The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and hosts Australia will commence on November 22 in Perth, as Cricket Australia announced the home international schedule for the 2024/25 summer on Tuesday.

India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series during that period. After Perth, the teams will face off in Adelaide for the second match on December 6, which will be a Day/Night Test.

Meanwhile, the third Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane, on December 14. Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the fourth Test which will be the customary Boxing Day Test, beginning on December 26. The final Test – New Year’s Test – will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match Date Venue First Test November 22-26 Perth Second Test December 6-10 Adelaide Third Test December 14-18 Brisbane Fourth Test December 26-30 Melbourne Fifth Test January 3-7 2025 Sydney

The Indian women’s team, meanwhile, will tour Australia for a three-match One-Day International series starting December 5. The first two ODIs will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8 respectively while the third ODI will be played on WACA Ground in Perth on December 11.

Women's ODI series Match Date Venue First ODI December 5 Allan Border Field, Brisbane Second ODI December 8 Allan Border Field, Brisbane Third ODI December 11 WACA Ground, Perth

Australia will also host the New Zealand women’s team, Pakistan’s men team and the England women’s team over the summer.