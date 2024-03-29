Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden are through to the final of the ATP Miami Masters event in the United States.

The Indo-Australian duo beat fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to book their spot in the final.

This will be the pair’s third final this year. They lost in the ATP 250 tune-up event in Adelaide in January before winning the Australian Open – Bopanna’s first men’s doubles Grand Slam title.

En route to the crown in Melbourne, Bopanna became the fourth Indian player – after Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes and Sania Mirza – to get to the world No 1 spot.

He lost the top spot however, when the duo, as defending champions, lost in the opening round of the Indian Wells Masters. However, getting to the final in Miami puts the 44-year-old from Coorg in a good position to get back to the No 1 spot.

The top seeds however, will face a tough test in the final as they take on second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.