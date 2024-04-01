The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, on Monday, marked her return to weightlifting following a six-month injury layoff and finished third in Group B of women’s 49kg at the IWF World Cup.

The event, held in Phuket, Thailand, is the final and mandatory competition to qualify for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chanu, who has been struggling for injuries off late, did not go all out in Phuket. She eased into the competition with a total lift of 184 kg – 81 kg in snatch and 103 kg in clean and jerk. She holds a personal best lift of 205 kg, recorded at the Asian Championships back in 2021.

The display at the IWF World Cup, however, has more or less secured a 2024 Paris Olympics place for Chanu. She is currently ranked second in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking and has competed in two mandatory events and three other qualifiers.

Chanu’s berth at the Paris Games is expected to be officially confirmed at the end of the IWF World Cup, when the Olympic Qualification Rankings will be updated.