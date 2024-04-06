Indian chess player Vidit Gujrathi pulled off a stunning win over world No 3 Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in their second round match of the 2024 Candidates in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

He was not the only Indian to pick up a win on the day however, as Gukesh Dommaraju beat compatriot Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu.

The trio are the first three Indian men after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to have qualified for the prestigious tournament, in which the winner is awarded a World Championship match in their respective open and women’s category.

Competing along with them, in the women’s section, is veteran Koneru Humpy and Vaishali Rameshbabu.

Humpy drew against Russian player Kateryna Lagno in the second round, a day after she played out a draw against Vaishali. On Friday, Vaishali lost to China’s Tan Zhongyi.

Gujrathi’s win however was the highlight of the day.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to play such a game,” said Gujrathi, who won the match despite starting with black, at the post-match press conference. “It’s rare to get such an attack where you get everything right. It’s very rare that it happens especially against such a strong player.”

WAKE UP INDIA! 🇮🇳



Vidit Gujrathi takes down Hikaru Nakamura - as BLACK - in the first decisive game of the #FIDECandidates 👏



This is Hikaru's first defeat in 47 classical games, dating all the way back to the last Candidates tournament! pic.twitter.com/TCHWgSp2cN — Chess.com (@chesscom) April 5, 2024

This was Nakamura’s first loss in 47 classical format matches.

The 29-year-old Grandmaster from Nashik had plateaued in the past few years, but has found a second wind. He won the Grand Swiss event last year to qualify for the Candidates. And with his win on Friday – one that he said even had his opponent commend his performance – he has had a good, quick start to his campaign.

Asked whether this was the best win of his career, Gujrathi said “probably from the importance of the tournament and opposition. I don’t know if it is the absolute best, but definitely I’m proud of it.”

On Saturday, he will play Praggnanandhaa.