Mohun Bagan Super Giant brushed aside the challenge of Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super League to set up a League Winners face-off against Mumbai City.

Mohun Bagan had travelled to Bengaluru needing a win to take the League Shield title run to the final day of the round robin stage, and they came up with a telling 4-0 win. The league table now stands with Mumbai City at the top with 47 points and Mohun Bagan second on 45. The two teams will meet in the last league-stage match of the season on April 15.

On Thursday however, it took the visitors 17 minutes to open the scoring. Hector Yuste’s volleyed effort hit the post. But he was the quickest to react and hammered home the rebound.

Bengaluru FC had a chance to equalize in the 39th minute when Sunil Chhetri was brought down in the box. However, Chhetri hit the woodwork from the spot-kick, leaving Mohun Bagan to take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

It took the visitors only six minutes into the second half to double the lead with a well-worked goal form Manvir Singh.

Anirudh Thapa made it 3-0 just three minutes later, before Armando Sadiku scored in the 59th minute.