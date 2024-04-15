FC Goa ended their Indian Super League round robin campaign with a clinical 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday to keep them in with a chance of earning a direct spot in the semi-finals.

With the win, the Gaurs round off their league campaign with 45 points from 22 matches. They are level on points with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who will play their last match against Mumbai City on Monday in a match that will decide the League Shield winner.

Only a loss for Mohun Bagan will earn FC Goa a second-place finish and a spot in the semi-final.

But Goa needed to get a win against Chennaiyin to give themselves a chance.

But it was the Chennai-team that had the better start with Rahim Ali scoring in the 13th minute.

Chennaiyin FC, who are already into the playoffs, began the game strongly, as a strike by Rahim Ali in the 13th minute meant that they got a foot ahead in this away clash. Ninthoinganba Meetei spotted Ali’s run through the middle and made a clever pass forward which Ali thumped home first-time.

They nearly doubled the lead four minutes later after Irfan Yadwad’s close-range header hit the crossbar.

The lead lasted 20 minutes though as Borja Herrera scored from close range at the end of a quick-passing move.

Chennai were down to 10-players a short while later after Sachu Siby brought down Boris Singh in the box and was sent off by the referee. Carlos Martinez stepped up to take the penalty but his casual strike hit the woodwork and the follow-up was off target.

The referee however spotted encroachment from the Chennaiyin FC players, and the goalkeeper was well off his line, and re-awarded the spot kick. Martinez made no mistake the second time of asking.

Brandon Fernandes then got onto the scoresheet deep into first half stoppage time before Martinez scored his second – a simple tap in – in the 72nd minute.