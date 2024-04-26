It was a bountiful day for India at the 2024 Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as the country bagged four gold medals on Thursday.

The overall haul of nine medals won on the second day of the Championships took India’s overall medal tally in the tournament to 13.

Ranvir Singh and Ekta Dey were on the top step of the podium in men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase respectively. Singh finished with a timing of 9:22.62s while Dey completed her race with a winning time of 10:31.92s.

Additionally, Anurag Singh Kaler came first in men’s shotput with a best throw of 19.23m. Later in the day, Pavana Nagraj also clinched gold in women’s long jump with a best distance of 6.32m.

The day began with Aarti winning bronze in a tough race in the women’s 10000m. Finishing with a time of 47:45.33sec, the Indian managed to also better the World Championships qualifying time of 49 minutes.

Reigning champion Siddharth Choudhary was unable to defend his title in men’s shotput, but gave India a second medal in the event after Kaler, winning bronze with a best throw of 19.02m in his second attempt.

The other Indians that won medals included Amanat Kamboj in women’s discus throw whose best effort of 50.45m won her silver, Vinod Singh winning silver in men’s 5000m with a time of 14:09.44s and a bronze medal with a timing of 47.53s for Aman Choudhary in men’s 400m.