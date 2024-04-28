The Indian women’s team all but confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Uber Cup with a clinical 4-1 win over Singapore on Sunday in Chengdu, China.

India had beaten Canada by the same scoreline on Saturday and now have two wins in two matches as they sit atop group A ahead of hosts China, who will play the Canadians later today.

India went 0-1 down as world No 18 Yeo Jia Min beat world No 53 Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-18 in a 30-minute singles clash.

The doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra levelled the tie for India by beating Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia 21-15, 21-16.

Isharani Baruah put India ahead with a 21-18, 21-11 win over Insyirah Khan before the pair of Simran Singh and Ritika Thaker extended India’s lead with a comfortable 21-8, 21-11 win their doubles match.

Anmol Kharb rounded out the victory for India by beating Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13 in the final singles match.

The women’s team will have a break day on Monday before their final group A encounter against China on Tuesday.

The Indian men’s team, who beat Thailand 4-1 in the Thomas Cup on Saturday, will be in action on Monday when they face England.