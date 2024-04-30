Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States with Hardik Pandya as his deputy, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday.

One of the biggest talking points before the selection was the toss-up between Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper spot. However, the selection committee included both players in the final cut of 15.

Keeping current form in mind, Shivam Dube, who has been having a stellar season at the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings, has also been included in the squad.

At the top of the order, Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the options while Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav comprise the middle order.

India have opted to include four spin options with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as the off-spinners while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal account for the leg-spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan were named among the reserves.

India's World Cup campaign will commence with a match against Ireland on June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

This will be followed by a highly anticipated encounter against Pakistan on June 9, also at the same venue.

Subsequently, India is scheduled to compete against USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

More to follow…

Squad Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan