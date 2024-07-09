Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team,” Shah posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close.

“Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward,” he added.

It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his… pic.twitter.com/bvXyP47kqJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 9, 2024

The 42-year-old two-time World Cup winner succeeds Rahul Dravid, who recently guided India to their first ICC trophy in 11 years at the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the Carribean islands.

“I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat,” said Gambhir in his statement. “But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud.

“The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true,” he added.

India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians… pic.twitter.com/N5YyyrhXAI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 9, 2024

The BCCI had opened applications for the role of head coach in mid-May, with a deadline set for May 27, immediately after the Indian Premier League final.