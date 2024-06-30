South African batter Sune Luus struck a solid century as the visitors fought back on Day 3, reaching stumps with 232/2 in the one-off Test against India on Sunday in Chennai.

South Africa were bowled out for 266 in the first innings with Sneh Rana continuing her exploits from the second day and finished with figures of 8/77. The hosts then enforced the follow-on with South Africa trailing by 337 runs after their first innings.

Luus along with captain Laura Wolvaardt put on a brilliant partnership of 190 runs for the second wicket that led the second innings charge.

The visitors resumed on the overnight score of 236/4 with Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk batting. The former didn’t last long, falling to Rana for 74 who combined with Deepti Sharma (2/47) to bundle the remaining batters out cheaply as South Africa added only 20 more runs to their overnight score.

Rana’s figures were the second-best in women’s Tests for India and third-best overall, behind India’s Neetu David’s 8/53 against England in 1995 and Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner with 8/66 against England in 2023.

The second innings began poorly for South Africa as opener Anneke Bosch was trapped leg-before for nine by Sharma.

At 16/1, the visitors were reeling quite early, but the combined efforts of Wolvaardt (93*) and Luus saw them reach 29/1 at lunch and battle the Chennai conditions to cruise through to the tea break to 124/1.

In the final session of the day, Luus brought up her first-ever Test century, the second time a South African batter has achieved this landmark against India in the format. The first was Mignon du Preez when she scored 102 in Mysore back in 2014.

The second-wicket partnership was broken eventually by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur who snuck the ball through the defences of Luus to demolish her stumps.

After the new ball was taken, Rana had a golden chance to rattle South Africa right before end of play when she got Kapp to edge one to first slip, but Sharma fumbled the chance.

In the next over, Sharma herself had a chance for redemption on a caught and bowled chance of Kapp, but failed to complete it once more.