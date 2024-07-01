India chased down a target of 37 to seal a 10-wicket win over South Africa in the one-off Test in at the MA Chidambaram Chennai on Monday.

Earlier, Sneh Rana picked up 2/111 to bring her overall match figures to 10/188 after her first innings figures of 8/77.

Rana along with Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad had combined to bowl South Africa out for 373 in their second innings.

Shafali Verma (24*) and Shubha Satheesh (13*) needed only 9.2 overs to chase down the target with Nonkululeko Mlaba and Delmi Tucker turning the ball for the visitors in vain.

The day began with captain Laura Wolvaardt on 93, batting alongside Marizanne Kapp. The start of the final day was delayed slightly with some light drizzle in Chepauk, but Wolvaardt was undeterred as she brought up her century in 259 balls.

However, India made early inroads in the morning session when Kapp was trapped leg-before by Deepti Sharma for 31, while Tucker was dismissed for a duck courtesy a brilliant catch by Jemimah Rodrigues off Rana.

Right before lunch though, Wolvaardt’s determined stand came to an end when Gayakwad trapped her leg before wicket for 122.

The afternoon session was characterised by Nadine de Klerk’s impeccable defence in the face of the Indian bowlers who continuously plugged in search of the remaining five wickets.

De Klerk reached her first Test half-century in 174 balls with seven boundaries and spent nearly four hours on the crease, chipping away at the deficit ball by ball.

Sinalo Jafta kept her for company and came back after retiring hurt at 9, only to be dismissed by Rana for her 10th wicket of the match.

At tea, South Africa were 336/8 and trailing by one run with de Klerk at the crease, looking ready to dig in for a draw.

However, the final session began in stunning fashion when Shafali Verma got one to turn and demolish the stumps of Masabata Klaas. Gayakwad then wrapped up the innings with de Klerk’s wicket, leaving the hosts a target of 37 to chase for the win.

The tour now moves to the Twenty20 International series where the two teams will play three matches at the same venue, starting from Friday.