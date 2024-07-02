Reading
1
Why India’s food norms fail to detect pesticide in spices
2
How Kamal Haasan’s first Bollywood movie went from ‘disaster’ to ‘blockbuster’
3
How a tailor found himself in years of captivity while seeking the origin of the Brahmaputra river
4
‘Barzakh’ trailer: A man marries his lover’s ghost in show starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed
5
Michel Foucault died in 1984, but his philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
6
A new book of classical Indian literature shows the connections between various literary traditions
7
Lok Sabha 2024: The return of the argumentative Indian
8
What the high court’s strictures say about abuse of Jammu and Kashmir’s preventive detention law
9
‘Attempt to silence, intimidate’: Hindenburg on SEBI’s ‘show cause notice’ in Adani case
10
How India’s digital public infrastructure is enabling the emergence of state-backed ‘alt big tech’