India’s Hardik Pandya, on Wednesday, climbed to the No 1 spot in men’s T20I rankings for all-rounders.

Pandya’s ascent to the top comes just days after India’s successful campaign at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where he scored 144 runs and picked up 11 wickets.

The 30-year-old Pandya, who defended 16 runs off the final over of the World Cup to guide India to their first title win in 11 years, jumped two spots to go to top of the rankings.

He is also the first-ever Indian to become world No 1 all-rounder in T20 Internationals.

Pandya is currently level with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as the world No 1 all-rounder with 222 points.

Meanwhile, the Player of the Tournament from the World Cup – Jasprit Bumrah – climbed 12 spots to be placed 12th in the bowlers rankings. This is the highest he has been ranked in T20Is since the end of 2020.

Bumrah had picked up 15 wickets in the tournament at an exceptional economy rate of 4.17 runs per over.

Axar Patel, who climbed one spot up to seventh, is the highest ranked Indian T20I bowler, while Kuldeep Yadav occupies the joint eighth spot with Australia’s Adam Zampa with a jump of three places.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also saw his rank improve by four spots and is now placed 13th.