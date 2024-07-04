India shuttler Lakshya Sen was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Canada Open Super 500, which started on Tuesday, following visa non-issuance.

Sen, who is the defending champion in men’s singles at the event, took to his social media account to reveal the same on Thursday.

“Would have loved to defend my Canada Open title. Unfortunately, my Canadian visa did not come through in time despite efforts all around,” Sen tweeted.

“I’ll use the additional training time well towards my Paris Olympics preparations,” he added.

As per a report in Times of India, Sen’s visa application was stuck at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi.

The 22-year-old Sen was seeded fourth for the men’s singles event at the Canada Open. The forced withdrawal might affect his world ranking points which in turn could have an impact on his seedings for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Sen’s compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat had a good start to his campaign at the 2024 Canada Open, beating the eighth seed Rasmus Gemke on Wednesday.

Sen is now expected to travel to Marseille, France for a 12-day training session ahead of the Olympic Games.