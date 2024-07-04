The Athletics Federation of India, on Thursday, announced a 28-member Indian track and field contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
The reigning Olympic and world men’s javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra headlines the squad, which includes 11 women and 17 men.
This development comes after World Athletics published the final Road to Paris rankings on Tuesday.
In a major decision, the dope tainted javelin thrower DP Manu, who had qualified via the world rankings has been overlooked. This means that India’s hopes of fielding three athletes in men’s javelin throw at the Olympics has come to a premature end.
Meanwhile, national record holder Jeswin Aldrin has also missed out. The 22-year-old long jumper is placed 33rd in the world rankings – top 32 qualify.
However, with India’s Murali Sreeshankar, who attained the qualification standard last year, already out of the season with an injury, a slot might open up for Aldrin. It remains to be seen if the Tamil Nadu athlete would be included later.
The athletics events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held between August 1 to August 11.
Indian athletics contingent for Paris Olympics
Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon)
Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Prachi (4x400m relay), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/ race walk mixed marathon).