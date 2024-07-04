The Athletics Federation of India, on Thursday, announced a 28-member Indian track and field contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The reigning Olympic and world men’s javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra headlines the squad, which includes 11 women and 17 men.

This development comes after World Athletics published the final Road to Paris rankings on Tuesday.

In a major decision, the dope tainted javelin thrower DP Manu, who had qualified via the world rankings has been overlooked. This means that India’s hopes of fielding three athletes in men’s javelin throw at the Olympics has come to a premature end.

Meanwhile, national record holder Jeswin Aldrin has also missed out. The 22-year-old long jumper is placed 33rd in the world rankings – top 32 qualify.

However, with India’s Murali Sreeshankar, who attained the qualification standard last year, already out of the season with an injury, a slot might open up for Aldrin. It remains to be seen if the Tamil Nadu athlete would be included later.

The athletics events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held between August 1 to August 11.