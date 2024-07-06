Priyanshu Rajawat notched the biggest win of his career on Friday after beating world No 4 Anders Antonsen 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in the quarter-finals of the Canada Open Super 500.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the quarter-finals after losing to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En Tzu 18-21, 21-19, 16-21.

Rajawat came into his quarter-final clash against the top seed Antonsen as the underdog and took his time to get going.

With the scores tied at 9-9 in the first game, Rajawat opened up a five-point lead to take charge of the game. Antonsen reduced the deficit by two points but Rajawat won seven points in a row to take the first game 21-11.

Antonsen recovered from the first game to raise his levels and win a topsy-turvy second game 21-17 with a four-point run at the end to force a decider.

Rajawat began the final game by taking a 5-1 lead only for his Danish opponent to win the next six points in a row. Antonsen went into the mid-game break with a slender 11-10 lead.

Both players exchanged the lead before Rajawat won the final two points to seal his win. The Indian will face France’s Alex Lanier in the semi-final on Saturday.